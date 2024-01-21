Left Menu

ED issues fresh summons to Uddhav faction MLA in connection with money laundering case

Ravindra Waikar failed to appear before the ED on January 17 to record his statement and had requested a one-month exemption, an ED official said.

21-01-2024
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Uddhav faction MLA and ex-Minister Ravindra Waikar to its office here on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case related to an under-construction luxury hotel in Jogeshwari, an official said. "Uddhav faction MLA and ex-Minister Ravindra Waikar has been summoned again to appear before the ED on Tuesday, January 23, in connection with a money laundering case related to an under-construction luxury hotel in Jogeshwari," the ED said.

Ravindra Waikar failed to appear before the ED on January 17 to record his statement and had requested a one-month exemption, an ED official said. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at seven locations related to Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar and his partners in a money laundering case related to the construction of a luxury hotel on Jogeshwari, the agency said on Tuesday.

The case pertains to the construction of a star hotel at Jogeshwari by allegedly manipulating the land use conditions. The ED earlier in November registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Waikar in 'Rs 500 crore 5-Star Hotel Scam'.

Waikar is accused of defrauding the BMC of Rs 500 crore by obtaining permission to build a five-star hotel on a plot reserved for a BMC playground. Waikar is a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, representing the Jogeshwari East Assembly Constituency. Waikar is a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

