Left Menu

Efforts underway to lead country in manner Lord Ram did: Tripura CM

Ahead of the Pran Pratishta cermony in Ayodhya today, Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the Swachata Abhiyan at four temples in the state, including the Tripura Sundari temple and Kasba Kali Bari, on Sunday, an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 08:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 08:05 IST
Efforts underway to lead country in manner Lord Ram did: Tripura CM
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Pran Pratishta cermony in Ayodhya today, Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the Swachata Abhiyan at four temples in the state, including the Tripura Sundari temple and Kasba Kali Bari, on Sunday, an official statement said. He also participated in the cleanliness drive at the Anandamayee Kalibari and Lakshmi Narayan Bari temple premises in Agartala on the same day.

CM remarked, "No more days; only waiting for hours and moments. The historic Ram Mandir is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. We often speak of Ram Rajya, and the PM is also envisioning governance in that spirit. Efforts are underway to lead the country in the manner Lord Ram did. In response to the Prime Minister's call, a Swachata Abhiyan is being conducted simultaneously in temples and religious places across the state from January 14. It is gratifying to participate in such a program in response to the Prime Minister's call." On this occasion, Mayor Dipak Majumder, MLAs Abhishek Debroy, Antara Deb Sarkar, and others were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024