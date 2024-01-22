Efforts underway to lead country in manner Lord Ram did: Tripura CM

Ahead of the Pran Pratishta cermony in Ayodhya today, Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the Swachata Abhiyan at four temples in the state, including the Tripura Sundari temple and Kasba Kali Bari, on Sunday, an official statement said. He also participated in the cleanliness drive at the Anandamayee Kalibari and Lakshmi Narayan Bari temple premises in Agartala on the same day.

CM remarked, "No more days; only waiting for hours and moments. The historic Ram Mandir is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. We often speak of Ram Rajya, and the PM is also envisioning governance in that spirit. Efforts are underway to lead the country in the manner Lord Ram did. In response to the Prime Minister's call, a Swachata Abhiyan is being conducted simultaneously in temples and religious places across the state from January 14. It is gratifying to participate in such a program in response to the Prime Minister's call." On this occasion, Mayor Dipak Majumder, MLAs Abhishek Debroy, Antara Deb Sarkar, and others were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)