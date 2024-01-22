"After Pran Pratishtha, India will grow, lead world economy": Himachal Pradesh Governor

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya today, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla organised the Sunderkand path at Raj Bhavan. He offered prayers in the Yagyashala of the Rajbhawan before the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya.

"It is very important that the Prime Minister of India has been fasting for 11 days. He will participate in the Pran Pratishtha Programme and inaugurate the idol of Lord Ram. This is the growth period of India; this is also the economic growth of India. I think after the Pran Pratishtha programme of Lord Ram, India will grow and lead the world economy," he said. He further added that this is an emotional moment for all of us and there is a message of peace to the world as well.

"I have already said that this matter is an issue of culture, not religion. We are offering prayers and Sunderkand Path here and I would like to thank the people of Himachal Pradesh. I think this cultural growth should continue," he added. Earlier, the governor of Himachal Pradesh paid tribute to the karsevaks, who had laid their lives to make Ram temple happen.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the "Deep Prajawalan" programme at a Ram Mandir in Shimla on Sunday ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh to light lamps tomorrow across the state in their households.

Announcing a one-day holiday for January 22nd, the Chief Minister said that for those who want to go to Ayodhya or witness the live coverage of Pran Pratishtha, the state has decided to declare one-day leave in the state. The 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla is scheduled for Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, which falls today, January 22.

The day will start with a morning puja followed by the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra', which is expected to start around 12.30 pm and end at 1 pm. The ceremony will witness the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)