Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals resumes operations at TN plant

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd has resumed operations at its factory in Tamil Nadu which was suspended due to devastating rainfall in December 2023.

The company, engaged in production of soda ash, ammonium chloride fertiliser, had to shutdown the operations at the plant in Tuticorin due to the unprecedented heavy rainfall received in southern parts of the country in December 2023.

''..we wish to inform you that, normalcy in the factory has been restored and the plant has resumed its operations smoothly since January 21, Sunday afternoon'' the company said in a BSE filing on Monday. The Tuticorin unit established in 1981, is the only producer of Soda Ash in the South India. The company has adopted an eco-friendly dual process and co-produces Ammonium Chloride fertiliser at the factory.

Unprecedented rains battered Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts causing huge devastation to the region which claimed several lives and threw normal life out of gear.

