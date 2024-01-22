Left Menu

PM Modi showers flower petals on workers in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday showered flower petals on the workers who were a part of the construction crew at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 15:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday showered flower petals on the workers who were a part of the construction team at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister also sprinkled flowers on the idol of Jatayu at the Ram Temple premises and also offered prayers to Lord Shiva in Ayodhya Dham.

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the dignitaries invited for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya said that the moment of unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is an occasion not merely of triumph but humility too. "This is a moment of celebration as well as the moment of a reflection of Indian society's maturity. It is an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too. The history of the world is itself proof that many countries get strangled in their own history and such countries faced difficulties when they tried to solve their problems...but the way, our country untied the knots of history, is proof that our future is going to be more beautiful than our past," he said.

The PM said that the construction of the temple which was supposed to 'set off a firestorm' is a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration of the country. "There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the construction of the temple will set off a firestorm). Such people could not understand the purity of India's social spirit. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination of the Indian society. We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy," he added.

The PM also said that Ayodhya's temple is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

