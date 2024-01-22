Left Menu

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir distributes sarees, shawls among GB road sex workers

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir distributed sarees, and shawls among sex workers at GB Road here on Monday, on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 19:16 IST
BJP MP Gautam Gambhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Lord Ram has come today. The Ram Temple has been inaugurated so I want to congratulate every Indian. Ram belongs to everyone. Today we have distributed sarees and shawls to women who are part of the society. Today is a festival for them too. Lord Ram belongs to them also. Nothing could have been a better day for me than this," Gambhir said. He said that the country will progress if everyone walks on the ideals of Lord Ram.

"The biggest message I would like to give today is that it is very important to follow the paths which are ideals of Lord Ram, only then this country will progress," he said. Meanwhile, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the new idol of Lord Ram was completed in Ayodhya today.

The Prime Minister, while addressing the dignitaries attending the grand event in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh, said that the moment of the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is an occasion not merely of triumph but of humility too. "This is a moment of celebration as well as the moment of a reflection of Indian society's maturity. It is an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too. The history of the world is itself proof that many countries get strangled in their own history and such countries faced difficulties when they tried to solve their problems...but the way, our country untied the knots of history, is proof that our future is going to be more beautiful than our past," he said.

The PM said that the construction of the temple which was supposed to 'set off a firestorm' is a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration of the country. "There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the construction of the temple will set off a firestorm). Such people could not understand the purity of India's social spirit. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination of the Indian society. We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy," he added.

The PM also said that Ayodhya's temple is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram. The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. (ANI)

