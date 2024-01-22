Delhi: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj leads Shobha Yatra in Greater Kailash constituency

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj led the Shobha Yatra organised by the party on Monday in different areas of the national capital to mark the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Bharadwaj led the yatra in his parliamentary constituency, Greater Kailash.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at the historic temple of Ayodhya was held today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the ceremony, led by a group of priests. The Aam Aadmi Party organised Shobha Yatra, Bhandaras, and Sunderkand recitals, among others, in the national capital

Meanwhile, the AAP government also organised a three-day Ramlila event at Pearey Lal Bhawan in ITO that commenced on Saturday. Meanwhile, a mega 'Deepotsava' was also organised at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya, with the 'Ram Jyotis' illuminating the city and symbolising the divine presence of Ram Lalla.

It is believed that the people of Ayodhya lit up 'Diyas' and celebrated Diwali upon the return of Lord Ram, along with brother Lakshman and wife Seeta, from their 14-year-long exile. Celebrations are being held across the nation to mark the auspicious occasion.

The grand Ram Temple of Ayodhya will be open to the public from tomorrow onwards.The Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla, held today in Ayodhya, is set to go down in history. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya was held at 12.29 pm, led by rituals that were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024. The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering on occasion. He congratulated the people on the Pran Prathistha ceremony in the Ayodhya temple and said Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. "After centuries of unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, renunciations and penances, our Prabhu Ram has come," he said.

"Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple..." the prime minister added. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the temple after the Pran Pratistha rituals were performed.The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. (ANI)

