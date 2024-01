BRIEF-Japan's Bond Interest Bill Seen Growing 60% To $103Bn In 2027 - Nikkei

Nikkei: * JAPAN'S BOND INTEREST BILL SEEN GROWING 60% TO $103BN IN 2027 - NIKKEI

* MOST OF JAPAN'S BOND INTEREST BILL GAIN WOULD BE SPENT ON INTEREST AND SOCIAL SECURITY - NIKKEI * FOR FISCAL 2027 ESTIMATE, JAPAN'S MINISTRY OF FINANCE ASSUMED 3% ANNUAL NOMINAL ECONOMIC GROWTH FROM FISCAL 2024 - NIKKEI

