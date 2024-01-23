Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pays obeisance at Jakhu Temple

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid obeisance at Shri Hanuman Temple Jakhu on Monday. While talking to the reporters, Sukhu said that on the occasion of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, he offered prayers at Hanuman Ji's Temple, a devoted follower of Shri Ram.

The Chief Minister urged the people of the state to light lamps and embrace the values embodied by Shri Ram. He said that the idol of Shri Ram would be installed on Jakhu temple premises. Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Mayor Municipal Corporation Shimla Surender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, OSD to the Chief Minister Ritesh Kaprate, Chairman APMC Shimla-Kinnaur Devanand Verma, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be open to the public from Tuesday onwards. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12.29 p.m. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16. The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, also attended the ceremony.

Built in the traditional Nagara style, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet and a width of 250 feet. It stands 161 feet above the ground and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) is enthroned. (ANI)

