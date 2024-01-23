Left Menu

Delhi: Flights, trains delayed due to dense fog and cold weather

While several flights were delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport as a layer of fog gripped the national capital. Arond 28 long distance trains to Delhi were also running behind schedule by up to five hours or more.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 10:26 IST
Delhi: Flights, trains delayed due to dense fog and cold weather
Visual from the National Capital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Movement of flights and passenger trains to and from the National Capital continued to remain affected on Tuesday due to bad fog and adverse weather conditions. While several flights were delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport as a layer of fog gripped the national capital. Arond 28 long distance trains to Delhi were also running behind schedule by up to five hours or more.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Delhi was expected to be 7 degree Celsius, with a maximum of 18 degree Celsius. However, the recorded minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday morning was 6.9 degrees Celsius. According to Northern Railways, 28 trains, including Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Bangalore-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, Azamgarh-Delhi JN Kaifiyat Express, Banaras-New Delhi Express, and Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express, faced delays ranging from 2 to 5 hours.

IMD has predicted moderate fog till January 26 in the National Capital, with foggy conditions expected on January 27 and 28. People on Tuesday sat around the bonfire to keep themselves warm as the cold wave continued in Delhi.

Meanwhile, dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in the morning over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh until January 26 morning, according to the IMD. Earlier on Monday, IMD said that shallow fog affected the Jammu division, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, contributing to visibility challenges.

Visibility challenges were evident at various locations. While Jammu Division reported 500-meter visibility, Patiala in Punjab recorded a mere 50-meter visibility. Delhi recorded only 500-meter visibility, impacting flight operations, while Varanasi and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh struggled with 25-meter and 50 meters of visibility respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024