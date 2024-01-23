L&T bags 'significant' orders in India, overseas

Left Menu

Larsen Toubro LT on Tuesday said that its arm Heavy Engineering has bagged significant orders in the domestic and international markets.The company did not disclose the value of orders.

Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said that its arm Heavy Engineering has bagged 'significant' orders in the domestic and international markets.

The company did not disclose the value of orders. However, according to company, the value of significant order is between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

''L&T Heavy Engineering (HE)'s Modification, Revamp and Upgrade (MRU) business segment has bagged a major order from a key oil and gas customer...for their important debottlenecking project. For the last couple of years, MRU business has concentrated on Middle East opportunities and this order is an important milestone for MRU business in the Middle East,'' the company said in a filing to BSE.

In another development, MRU business has also secured the Coke Drum critical repair project from (Indian Oil Corporation Ltd) IOCL Gujarat Refinery, according to the filing.

The company has also secured orders for several critical equipment in the process plant equipment segment overseas.

On the domestic front, the company bagged orders to manufacture proprietary design high pressure heat exchangers for a refinery project among others.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.

