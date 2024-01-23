Left Menu

Exchange of fire between Naxals, police in Odisha's Matkupa forest area

Following the exchange of fire, the group of Naxals retreated, leaving behind a few of their camp articles and a sophisticated weapon.

Weapons left behind by Naxals after exchange of fire in Odisha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha police Special Operations Group (SOG) engaged in an exchange of fire with a group of Nazals on the State's Kandhamal Boudh border in Matakupa reserve forest, police said. The exchange of fire that lasted more than 30 minutes occurred on Monday afternoon.

Following the exchange of fire, the group of Naxals retreated, leaving behind a few of their camp articles and a sophisticated weapon.

Odisha police suspect that some Naxals might have sustained injuries during the confrontation. As per information from the police, the Naxals belong to the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division.

More SOG teams have been sent for the operation while search and combing operation continues, said police. (ANI)

