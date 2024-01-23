"First time, an all-women tri-services contingent taking part in parade": Major General Sumit Mehta on Republic Day

Major General Sumit Mehta on Tuesday said that in the Republic Day Parade, for the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services. The 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path to be women-centric; 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka' are the main themes.

"Republic Day parade to start from 10:30 am on January 26 from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The parade commander would be Delhi Area Commander Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part in the parade which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services," he said. "Three of the two living Param Vir Chakra awardees including Captain Yogendra Yadav and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar would be taking part in the Republic Day parade," he added.

Major General Mehta further said that the French contingent which includes Indian and Nepali origin members, will also march during the parade. A French refuel aircraft along with two French Rafale aircraft will fly over them. "A variety of new generation vehicles including Terrain Vehicles, Light Specialist Vehicles, and Special Mobility Vehicles would be taking part. The ALH Dhruv Rudra and LCH Prachand will be taking part in the flypast. The Indian Air Force flypast will include 51 planes including fighters, helicopters and transport aircraft. This will have 15 women in the planes," he said.

The main attractions will include the Aahvan by blowing of Shankhs (Conch shells), French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief guest at the Republic Day festivities. This is the sixth time, a French president has been the chief guest at the Republic Day parade, it is also the second time the French contingent taking part in the parade.

This year women participation is very high. Around 13,000 Special Guests have also been invited to witness the parade this year. The objective is to provide an opportunity to the people from all walks of life to take part in the national festival, in line with the Government's vision of Jan Bhagidari. (ANI)

