Left Menu

Meghalaya's cherry blossoms on display this Republic Day

The Meghalaya tableau in the Republic Day parade on Friday showcased an enchanting display of the states cherry blossoms, transforming the landscape into a canvas awash in delicate shades of pink.Cherry blossom trees, adorned with gently swaying blossoms, create a mesmerizing scene akin to a dreamy springtime paradise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 11:44 IST
Meghalaya's cherry blossoms on display this Republic Day
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya tableau in the Republic Day parade on Friday showcased an enchanting display of the state's cherry blossoms, transforming the landscape into a canvas awash in delicate shades of pink.

Cherry blossom trees, adorned with gently swaying blossoms, create a mesmerizing scene akin to a dreamy springtime paradise. The soft petals form a serene carpet on the ground, evoking tranquillity and beauty. This portrayal symbolises Meghalaya's cherry blossom season. Transitioning, the tableau plunges into a unique freshwater scuba diving site along the Umngot river in Dawki. Divers emerge from crystal-clear waters surrounded by vibrant aquatic life, highlighting the state's lesser-known yet captivating adventure offerings.

The tableau also delved into Meghalaya's timeless caves, illuminated by stalactites and stalagmites.

It showcased the thrill of adventure sports, zipliners soaring across valleys, and rappellers descending from great heights.

It also highlighted the state's rich reserve, displaying its flora, and endemic species like the clouded leopard, emphasising conservation efforts.

Finally, the tableau celebrated community-led cleanliness initiatives in Mawlynnong, Asia's cleanest village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024