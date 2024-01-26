Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan unfurls Tricolour on 75th Republic Day in Raipur

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day in the state-level program held at Police Parade ground in Raipur on Friday. Governor Harichandan took the salute of the joint parade on the occasion in which a total of 16 platoons participated and extended greetings to the people of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, "On this day, the country got the opportunity to implement its own constitution. Salute to all the personalities whose hard work gave India a glorious constitution. On this day the Constitution of India was fully implemented and our Constitution is the soul of democracy. Republic Day is an opportunity to strengthen our faith in people's rights and constitutional values." The Governor also mentioned various achievements of the state government in his address. He said that the central and state governments together started efforts to rapidly implement many public welfare schemes, policies and programs. The state government fulfilled its promises made in the manifesto in its first cabinet meeting.

"The state government gave 18 lakh houses to all the homeless people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. It also took steps to provide financial benefits to the farmers. On the occasion of former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, the state government transferred an outstanding paddy bonus of Rs 3,716 crore to the bank accounts of over 12 lakh farmers. Now preparation is going on to fulfil the promise of 'Mahtari Vandana Yojana for financial empowerment of women. Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, cooking gas connections have been given to over 36 lakh women beneficiaries in the state," he added. The state government has also implemented Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to help poor families. The state received national awards in six categories for cleanliness. Under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN), work is being done to provide basic services and facilities to 1,991 settlements of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in 19 districts in the state, the Governor further said.

Republic Day commemorates the day of January 26, 1950, the day when the Constitution of India came into effect after the country became a sovereign state after it got its Independence on August 15, 1947. The first Constituent Assembly session was held on December 9, 1946 while the last one took place on November 26, 1949.

The Drafting Committee of the Constitution was headed by Dr BR Ambedkar. On January 26, the country marks the national holiday commemorating the enforcement of the Constitution, the date on which the Indian National Congress announced Purna Swaraj from British rule. (ANI)

