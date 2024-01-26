"Protecting Constitution is true tribute to freedom fighters": Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said protecting the fundamental principles of the Constitution is the true tribute to our freedom fighters. Wishing fellow citizens on Republic Day, he said the Constitution, which unites the dreams of the freedom fighters, is the soul of the Indian Republic.

"Our great Constitution, which unites the dreams of the freedom movement, is the soul of the Indian Republic. Protection of the fundamental principles of the Constitution and loyalty to them is the true tribute to the immortal freedom fighters. Best wishes to all the countrymen on Republic Day. Jai Hind," Rahul Gandhi posted on X. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended his greetings on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day on Friday.

Taking to the social media platform, X, the Congress chief posted a video address emphasising justice, equality, fraternity, freedom, brotherhood, secularism, and socialism as India's foundational pillars. "I extend my good wishes to you on the 75th Republic Day. It is on this day 74 years back in 1950 that our Constitution came into effect, and we became a Republic breaking the chains of feudalism and colonialism," Kharge said.

He said that the pillars of fundamental rights, social justice, and political rights, ensured to every citizen by the Constitution are under attack. "Our Constitution was based on the values of our Bharatiya civilisation, that is Nyaya (Justice), Maryada (dignity), Samata (equality), and Samabhaav (equanimity). This is the foundation for the social, economic, and political transformation of our country. Justice, equality, fraternity, freedom, brotherhood, secularism, and socialism are India's foundational pillars. The Constitution ensured fundamental rights, social justice, and political rights to every citizen. Today, these pillars are under attack from the government itself," the Congress chief said.

He said, "The founding fathers of our Constitution Pandit Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Babu Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad and other giants of the Constituent Assembly would not have imagined that the Constitution would face such challenges." "Today, the fundamental and basic rights guaranteed by the Constitution to every Indian, are slowly being encroached upon and being eroded. We, the people of India who gave this Constitution to ourselves included Dalits, Tribals, Women, Farmers, and Labourers. Today they are facing assault by the government which is using emotional issues to divert attention and hide the Truth from citizens," Kharge added.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President. President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

The two Presidents arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years. The parade on India's 75th Republic Day parade concluded after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path. (ANI)

