Himachal: Snowfall likely to halt tonight, again to gain momentum after Feb 3 evening, predicts IMD

The ongoing weather activity will gradually reduce in the districts of Shimla, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul Spiti. They will witness a significant reduction by 11 p.m. on Thursday, said the IMD, Himachal Pradesh.

Visuals from Himachal Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The ongoing weather activity will gradually reduce in the districts of Shimla, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul Spiti. They will witness a significant reduction by 11 p.m. on Thursday, said the IMD, Himachal Pradesh. The weather is likely to remain mainly dry on Friday, with isolated events of rain. However, the weather activity is likely to pick up and there will be rain in plain areas and snowfall in higher reaches starting in the evening of February 3.

For now, the weather activity has already reduced gradually in the districts of Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur Solan, Sirmaur, and Mandi, the IMD said. The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh also witnessed snowfall on Thursday, bringing cheer to the tourists and locals. Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Shimla said that light to moderate snowfall is likely to continue in Shimla city and adjoining areas.

The visibility is likely to remain poor for the next 2 to 3 hours. Most of the places in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla districts have received fresh snowfall during the past 24 hours. As per the State Disaster Management Authority, "241 roads including 6 National Highways are closed in these areas. 677 Electricity supply schemes are distributed due to snowfall in the region." (ANI)

