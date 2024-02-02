Left Menu

Thane collector directs banks to complete target for crop loans by Feb 28

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-02-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 12:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thane collector Ashok Shingare has urged banks to promptly approve loans for eligible beneficiaries and instructed them to complete the target for granting crop loans by February 28.

As per a release issued by the district authorities on Friday, Shingare held a meeting with bank officials on Thursday and urged them to expedite the approval process for loans without unnecessary delays.

During the meeting, it was reported that the banks had approved 76 per cent of kharif and rabi crop loans till December 31, 2023. The collector instructed banks to complete the remaining target for crop loans by February 28, and asked them to increase loan allocations in priority areas and make special efforts to achieve targets related to PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), Chief Minister Swayamrojgar Yojana and Janman Yojana, the release said.

Banks were also asked to open Jan Dhan accounts for the Katkari community and disburse Kisan credit card (KCC) loans to eligible individuals, it was stated.

