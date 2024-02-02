Left Menu

Assam monitoring Uttrakhand's UCC bill, lining up Polygamy ban bill: Assam CM

The Assam government is closely monitoring the Uttrakhand UCC report and will take its decision on banning polygamy in the state, in the upcoming budget session.

02-02-2024
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Assam government is closely monitoring the Uttrakhand UCC report and will take its decision on banning polygamy in the state, in the upcoming budget session. "We are lining up the Assam Polygamy Ban Act. We are also closely monitoring the development of Uttarakhand. If the Uttarakhand UCC bill is laid in the state assembly on February 5, then can we be in the position to implement the entire UCC, we will see that also. Our assembly is on February 12 and we have some time," the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Highlighting the Union Budget's impact on Assam, the Chief Minister revealed, "This year, Assam has received a substantial Rs 3500 crore for capital projects from the Government of India." "The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that support to the state government for capital projects will continue. So big incentives for the state, along with the commitment to construct 2 crore houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, is a significant boost for the state" the Assam CM added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the Union Budget's positive impact on the middle class and devolution to states. "The government will extend support to the middle class, and the increased devolution amount, up by 11 per cent compared to the usual 7 to 8 per cent, is a welcome move. This will provide significant financial buoyancy to the state government in the coming year," he stated.

The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed satisfaction with the Union Budget, stating, "Overall this is a very good budget for the states, for the poor and middle class. government's commitment to overall development." Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on February 3-4 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives worth more than Rs 11,599 crore during a public programme in Guwahati, said the Assam government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Guwahati on February 3 evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

