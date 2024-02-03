Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi absent as Delhi Police visit to serve notices: Sources

In a dramatic turn of events in the national capital, Delhi Police's crime branch team went to the residences of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Minister Atishi to serve notice; however, the notices were not accepted at either location as both the leaders were absent, say sources.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 07:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 07:58 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
According to sources, both Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal were not present at their respective residences.

However, the Chief Minister's office denied the claims, and officials of the CMO said that the Delhi Police went without giving any notice. CMO officials were ready to take notice, but the Delhi Police left, sources said. The development comes as Kejriwal skipped the Enforcement Directorate's summons for the fifth time with the money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case.

The Aam Aadmi Party, however, has labelled the summonses as 'unlawful'. "Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today as well. We will comply with the lawful summons. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal and topple the Delhi government. We will not allow this to happen," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

The ED wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalised, and allegations of bribery. While skipping the fourth summons issued by the ED, Kejriwal termed it "illegal," saying he was ready to cooperate, but the agency intended to arrest him and stop him from election campaigning.

"All four notices sent to me (by the ED) are illegal and invalid in the eyes of the law. Whenever such general, non-specific notices were sent by the ED in the past, they were quashed and declared invalid by courts. These notices are being sent as part of a political conspiracy," Kejriwal said after skipping the fourth notice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

