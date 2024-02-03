Left Menu

Odisha: PM Modi lays foundation stone of 2,400 MW NLC Talabira thermal power project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of of the Phase-1 NLC India Talabira thermal power project (2,400 MW) at Sambalpur in Odisha.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 22:21 IST
Odisha: PM Modi lays foundation stone of 2,400 MW NLC Talabira thermal power project
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating projects (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the Phase-1 NLC India Talabira thermal power project (2,400 MW) at Sambalpur in Odisha. After laying the foundation stone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The government will always ensure to fulfill its promises. This Government doesn't just lay the foundation stone of any project; it makes sure to inaugurate it. This thermal power project will ensure Odisha gets round-the-clock electricity supply and also open up employment opportunities for the youth."

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and several Union Ministers including Dharmendra Pradhan, and Ashwini Vaishnaw were present on the occasion. "The NLC India Talabira Thermal Power Project, an initiative by NLC India Ltd., a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Coal, is set to revolutionise the energy landscape of the nation. With an estimated investment exceeding Rs 27,000 Crore, this coal-based Ultra Super Critical Pit Head Thermal Power Project signifies a monumental step towards fostering energy security and driving the nation's growth trajectory," statement issued by NLC India read.

According to NLC India, the project, which encompasses a 2,400 MW capacity in its initial phase and plans for an additional 800 MW in the second phase with an investment of over Rs 8,000 Crore, is poised to become the largest Greenfield Pithead Thermal Power Station in the country. "As in the recent past, leveraging on the advantages of a pit-head location, the project will employ an eco-friendly conveyor system for coal transportation from adjacent Talabira II and III operational mines of NLC India Ltd., thus ensuring cost-effectiveness and sustainability. The Talabira Thermal Power Plant with its latest environment management system shall ensure sustainable power production. Additionally, cheap power tariff shall be provided to Odisha and other beneficiary states through this thermal station," an offcial statement read.

"NLC India Talabira Thermal Power Project integrates cutting-edge technologies including Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) for SOx control, Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) for NOx control, biomass co-firing, solid waste management, and Effluent Treatment Systems. This reflects the project's commitment to minimising its ecological footprint while delivering efficient power generation," it added. Commenting on the project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on the future role of the Talabira ultra-supercritical pit-head thermal power station in supplying cheap and affordable power to the people of the country.

"With the potential to supply 1,787 Crore units of electricity to Odisha and neighbouring states, the project is poised to uplift communities and propel progress," NLC India said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024