Left Menu

CM Yogi's official X handle surpasses 27.4 million followers; secures third position among Indian politicians

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's social media presence continues to soar, solidifying his popularity among the public.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 22:57 IST
CM Yogi's official X handle surpasses 27.4 million followers; secures third position among Indian politicians
CM Yogi's official X handle surpasses 27.4 million followers. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's social media presence continues to soar, solidifying his popularity among the public. "On the X platform, CM Yogi secured the top spot among the chief ministers in terms of number of followers and the third position among Indian politicians," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

Recently, Yogi Adityanath's personal X account (@myogiadityanath) surpassed an impressive milestone of 27.4 million followers. In the realm of personal X accounts held by politicians, he now stands only behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, leaving Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal trailing behind. "Notably, Yogi Adityanath's social media reach far surpasses prominent figures like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, with 24.8 million and 19.1 million followers, respectively, on X," the release stated.

In addition to his personal X account, Yogi Adityanath's personal office account (@myogioffice) commands significant attention, boasting a following exceeding 10 million. "Initiated in January 2019, this account has become the largest personal office account in the country," as per the release.

CM Yogi's decisive leadership and impactful decisions have not only earned him immense popularity but also influenced other state governments to adopt stringent measures against criminals, known as the 'Yogi Model'. "The successful Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya recently garnered global praise, showcasing Yogi Adityanath's commendable leadership," the release stated.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12.29 pm on January 22, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idol of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla was unveiled after the rituals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024