When will Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray get Bharat Ratna?: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey

Reacting to Bharat Ratna being conferred to former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey questioned when Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray would get Bharat Ratna. Anand Dubey said, "We came to know just now that the Lal Krishna Advani is being awarded with the Bharat Ratna. This is a matter of great joy. He always did the politics of humility and tried to bring everyone together. He strengthened the flag of Hinduism. But when will Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray get Bharat Ratna?"

He further said that, on one hand, the BJP glorifies Veer Savarkar and says that the party follows his ideology. They also put posters of Balasaheb Thackeray and says that we follow the policies set by Balasaheb Thackeray. "Both of these great personalities are not being given Bharat Ratna. We have been demanding this but the Government has not conferred the Bharat Ratna on them for 10 years now. Why do they they think of them only during elections? You don't have the intentions," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced earlier in the day that LK Advani will be conferred the country's highest civilian honour. LK Advani said he has been inspired by the motto 'idam-na-mama" and expressed his gratitude to BJP workers, RSS swayamsevaks and those with whom he worked in his long journey in public life.

"With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability," he said in the statement. "Ever since I joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as its volunteer at the age of 14, I have sought reward in only thing- in dedicated and selfless service to my beloved country in whatever task life assigned to me. What has inspired my life is the motto 'idam-na-mama" - 'This life is not mine, my life is for my nation'," he added.

Advani, 96, who served as Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister and Information and Broadcasting Minister, recalled his long association with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and BJP ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. "Today, I gratefully remember two persons with whom I had the honour of working closely - Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee," he said.

"My heartfelt gratitude to millions of my party workers, swayamsevaks and others with whom I had the privilege of working throughout my journey in public life," he added. The BJP leader said that his family has been the greatest source of strength.

"I also express my deepest feelings for members of my family, especially my dear departed wife Kamla. They have been the greatest source of strength and sustenance in my life." He also expressed thanks to the President and PM Modi.

"My sincere thanks to President Droupadi Murmuji and Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for bestowing this honour on me. May our great country progress to the pinnacle of 'greatness and glory," he said. PM Modi, who addressed an event at Sambalpur in Odisha on Saturday, described LK Advani as a "great son" of India and said his being awarded Bharat Ratna shows that the nation never forgets those who dedicate their lives to its service.

PM Modi said that as Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister and Information and Broadcasting Minister and as a dedicated MP devoted to public issues, respected LK Advani has given unparalleled services to the country. PM Modi said he has been fortunate to continuously receive the love and guidance of Lal Krishna Advani.

"Today, our country has decided to give 'Bharat Ratna' to its great son, former Deputy Prime Minister Shri Lal Krishna Advaniji. Advaniji's works and services have been inspiring. This honour to Advaniji is a testament to the fact that the nation never forgets those who dedicate their lives in its service. I have been fortunate that I have been continuously receiving the love and guidance of Lal Krishna Advaniji," PM Modi said. (ANI)

