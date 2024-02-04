Left Menu

PM lays foundation stone for 1st phase of NLC India's Talabira power project in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the first phase of NLC India Talabira Thermal Power Project in Odisha.Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and several Union ministers including Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw were present on the occasion, NLC India said in a statement on Saturday.The government will always ensure to fulfil its promises.

04-02-2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the first phase of NLC India Talabira Thermal Power Project in Odisha.

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and several Union ministers including Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw were present on the occasion, NLC India said in a statement on Saturday.

''The government will always ensure to fulfil its promises. This government doesn't just lay the foundation stone of any project; it makes sure to inaugurate it. This thermal power project will ensure Odisha gets round-the-clock electricity supply and also open up employment opportunities for the youth,'' Modi said.

With an estimated investment of over Rs 27,000 crore, this coal-based Ultra Super Critical Pit Head thermal power project signifies a monumental step towards fostering energy security and driving the nation's growth trajectory.

The project encompasses a 2,400-MW capacity in its initial phase and plans for an additional 800 MW in the second phase with an investment of over Rs 8,000 crore.

Modi visited Odisha on Saturday and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore in the state. Modi unveiled several infrastructure projects in various sectors, such as power, roads and railways, in the state.

