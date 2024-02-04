Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolts Meghalaya's East Garo Hills

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale was recorded in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills on Sunday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 17:48 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 2.37 PM. The depth of the quake was recorded at 12 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 04-02-2024, 14:37:15 IST, Lat: 25.80 & Long: 90.69, Depth: 12 Km , Region: East Garo Hills, Meghalaya," the NCS said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

