Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolts Kargil

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale was recorded in Kargil in Ladakh on Sunday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 2:42 PM.

The depth of the quake was recorded at 10 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 04-02-2024, 14:37:15 IST, Lat: 25.80 & Long: 90.69, Depth: 12 Km , Region: East Garo Hills, Meghalaya," the National Centre for Seismology posted on X. (ANI)

