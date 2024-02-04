Left Menu

President Murmu, Amit Shah attend CLEA- Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference 2024

The theme of the conference is "Cross-Border Challenges in Justice Delivery".

President Murmu, Amit Shah attend CLEA-2024 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attended CLEA -Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) 2024 at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The theme of the conference is "Cross-Border Challenges in Justice Delivery".

This conference aims to deliberate on important issues pertaining to law and justice like judicial transition and the ethical dimensions of legal practice; executive accountability; and revisiting modern-day legal education, among others, as per a release issued by the prime minister's office. Among the conference's participants are attorney generals and solicitors from the Commonwealth nations spanning the Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Caribbean along with various international delegations.

The conference serves as a unique platform by offering a forum for interaction among different stakeholders in the Commonwealth legal fraternity, as per the release. It also includes an exclusive roundtable conference tailored for attorneys and solicitors generals, aiming to develop a comprehensive roadmap to address the challenges in legal education and transnational justice delivery.

The inaugural event was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Speaking at the vent, the PM said India is modernising its laws to reflect the present realities and that in the last few years, the country has done away with thousands of obsolete laws from colonial times.

"India is modernising laws to reflect the present realities. Now, three new legislations have replaced more than 100-year-old colonial criminal laws," the Prime Minister said while addressing the inaugural event of CLEA -Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference 2024. The PM said that India inherited a legal system from colonial times. "But in the last few years, we made a number of reforms to it. For example, India has done away with thousands of obsolete laws from colonial times." (ANI)

