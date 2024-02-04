Congress' Acharya Pramod meets Rajnath Singh; invites him for Kalki Dham foundation laying ceremony

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Sunday and invited him to the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on February 19. However, speaking to the reporters, the Congress' senior leader clarified that the meeting of both leaders should not be seen as a 'political meet'.

"On February 19 foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham will be laid. I had come here to invite Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the ceremony...This meeting should not be seen as a political meet..." Acharya Pramod Krishnam said. Earlier, Pramod Krishnam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and invited him for the same.

In a post on X after the meeting, Krishnam said, "I had the privilege of inviting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham to be held on February 19. Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the honourable prime minister for accepting this." Replying to his post, Modi said, "It is a privilege for me to be a part of this sacred occasion associated with faith and devotion. Heartfelt gratitude to you Acharya Pramod ji for the invitation."

Krishnam had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Lucknow on a Congress ticket but lost. Krishnam has been criticising some decisions of the Congress leadership, including that of not participating in the Ram Temple Pran Pratihistha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 and the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Recently, taking a dig at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Krishanam said that while all other political parties are gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it seems Congress is preparing for the 2029 elections. "Congress has some very great and intelligent leaders. On one hand, all political parties are gearing up for the 2024 elections, while on the other hand, the whole Congress party is doing political tourism; they are travelling. Actually, we will figure out how to win the 2024 elections after 2024. It seems we are preparing ourselves for the 2029 elections. Had we been preparing for 2024, this would not have happened," said Acharya Pramod. (ANI)

