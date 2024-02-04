Exhibition of roses organised in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Around 2400 roses of 162 varieties were exhibited at Gandhi Hall in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday. Apart from Indore, people from Bhopal and surrounding cities came to the exhibition with varieties of roses.

The Malwa Rose Society organised the 36th Rose Exhibition. In this exhibition, 162 different types of roses were displayed for the public. Roses of different colours, like orange, blue, purple, multi-color, and striped, remained the center of attraction for people. Gladiator, Summer Snow, and Double Delight roses were also showcased during the exhibition. Dr. Dev Pataudi, Malwa Rose Society organiser, said, "We have been organizing such exhibitions for 35 years. We even organised a virtual exhibition during COVID-19. The prizes, too, were distributed virtually. Approximately 2400 roses are exhibited. Roses from various places are showcased this time. 162 types of roses are showcased in the exhibition."

People of all ages--children, young and old--came to see this rose exhibition. They captured the glimpses on their mobile phones. Dr Ritwika Jaiswal, a visitor to the rose exhibition, expressed, "I feel happy coming here. The rose exhibition set up in Indore is a nice initiative. I saw a variety of roses today. We generally don't get to see so many flowers." (ANI)

