Himachal Pradesh: 475 roads blocked; power and water schemes disrupted due to snowfall

As many as 475 roads, including five national highways, were closed in Himachal Pradesh. 333 electricity supply schemes and 57 water supply schemes were also disrupted due to snowfall in the region, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 23:47 IST
Visuals from Tikkar area of Nawar District of the state (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 475 roads, including five national highways, were closed in Himachal Pradesh. As many as 333 electricity supply schemes and 57 water supply schemes were also disrupted due to snowfall in the region, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

The data released stated that 56 roads in Chamba, 1 in Kangra, 6 in Kinnaur, 51 in Mandi and 133 roads in Shimla were closed due to snowfall. On Saturday, as many as 504 roads, including 4 national highways, were closed, and electricity and water supply schemes were disrupted in the state due to snowfall.

Meanwhile, snow-clearing operations were under progress in nine stations of Lahaul-Spiti after higher reaches of the district received fresh snowfall. On their social media handles, Lahaul Spiti police posted the weather and road status of the district for Saturday.

The nine stations reported 1-5 feet of snow depth and also gave details on the road status. The stations included Keylong, Kaza, Sumdo, Udaipur, Tindi, Koksar, Sissu, North Portal and South Portal. A large number of tourists have been flocking to the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh since the New Year.

While other North Indian states are engulfed in fog, Himachal Pradesh is witnessing snowfall. The Himachal Pradesh Police have, however, urged people to assess weather conditions before embarking on journeys, advising travel only when necessary.

Earlier on Friday, at least 566 roads were reported closed across various regions of Himachal Pradesh, including nearly six national highways, due to heavy snowfall. Additionally, approximately 700 electricity supply schemes were disrupted in the state. (ANI)

