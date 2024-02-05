Left Menu

Kerala budget: FM Balagopal increases support price of rubber; allocates Rs 1,698 cr for agri sector

The state will continue with its efforts to realise the K-Rail project.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-02-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 11:04 IST
Kerala budget: FM Balagopal increases support price of rubber; allocates Rs 1,698 cr for agri sector
K N Balagopal
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Monday presented the state's budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the assembly by allocating Rs 1,698.30 crore for the struggling agriculture sector and increasing the minimum support price for rubber to Rs 180 from Rs 170.

He also set aside Rs 50 crore for extreme poverty eradication and announced Rs 134.42 crore for the cooperative sector.

Tabling the fourth budget of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, Balagopal said that though the state is facing an economic crunch and the Centre allegedly imposing financial restrictions, the LDF government would not show any compromise in the development front.

Indicating that the state government would go ahead with its development plans, the finance minister said investments worth Rs three lakh crore would be brought to the southern state in the next three years.

He said Rs 1,698 crore would be set aside for the traditional agricultural sector and investments worth Rs 5,000 crore would be attracted to the tourism sector.

''The tourism sector is growing. Allocating Rs 351 crore for it in fiscal 2024-25,'' he said.

Amidst increasing demand by rubber farmers for hiking its support price, Balagopal announced an increase of Rs 10 in it.

''The minimum support price for rubber is increased to Rs 180 from Rs 170,'' he said.

Announcing more support to the higher education sector, the minister earmarked Rs 250 crore for the Digital University.

Balagopal said along with the straightening of lines and doubling of tracks, it is necessary to have the high speed rail system for the future development of the state. ''The state will continue with its efforts to realise the K-Rail project. Discussions with the Central government in this regard are going on,'' he added.

The minister also blamed the Centre's economic policies and alleged neglect of Kerala for the southern state's financial problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

 Iraq
4
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024