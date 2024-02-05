Left Menu

Govt seeks Lok Sabha nod for net additional spending of Rs 78,673 crore this fiscal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 12:36 IST
The government on Monday sought Lok Sabha's approval for a net additional spending of Rs 78,673 crore in the current financial year.

The second batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2023-24 fiscal was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The supplementary demands for grants includes a gross additional spending of over Rs 2 lakh crore, which would be matched by savings of over Rs 1.21 lakh crore.

The proposal involves net cash outgo aggregating to Rs 78,672.92 crore, said the document tabled in the Lok Sabha.

