Odisha: STF seizes 303 kg Ganja in Kandhamal, 1 arrested

Based on intelligence information, a team of Special Task Force Bhubaneswar with the help of Kandhamal Police conducted a raid on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 09:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 09:22 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Task Force (STF) team, arrested one person and seized 303 kg of Ganja from Gadiapada village in Odisha's Kandhamal district. Based on intelligence information, a team of Special Task Force Bhubaneswar with the help of Kandhamal Police conducted a raid on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Kishore Chandra Malik (58). Jay Narayan Pankaj, the DIG of Odisha Police, informed that during the search, Ganja weighing more than 303 kg and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from his possession. The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of such contraband materials, for which the accused person has been arrested.

A case has also been registered against the accused under section 20 (b)(ii)(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985. In the drive against the illegal possession and sale of narcotic drugs, since 2020, STF has seized more than 74 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 grams of Cocaine and more than 120 quintals of Ganja/Marijuana, Opium 3 kg 630 grams and arrested more than 186 drug dealers/peddlers. STF also destroyed 80 Qtl+ seized Ganja in the last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

