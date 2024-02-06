"BJP wants to eliminate opposition," allege INDIA bloc leaders amid ED raids on AAP leaders

The leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to "eliminate" the entire opposition and were "politically motivated" while responding to Enforcement Directorate raids at the residence of Aam Admi Party leaders. Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the agencies were working to "expose their corruption."

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at nearly 10 locations, including the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, among others connected to the Aam Aadmi Party. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut told ANI, "ED is an extended branch of the BJP. After the RSS, BJP trusts ED. Who played the game in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, this has been done by ED...Whoever speaks against the BJP, ED will take action against him."

He was referring to the current Jharkhand political crisis and the toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra in 2022. Congress MP K Suresh told ANI, "The ED raids are happening every day against all the opposition party leaders, so there is nothing special...The Lok Sabha elections are near, and the BJP wants to eliminate the entire Opposition..."

Another Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI the raids were conducted "with the intention to silence the opposition." "...The way raids are conducted and summons are being sent...the intention is to silence them (opposition leaders)...These (raids) are politically motivated actions and sponsored programmes by the BJP..."

According to sources, the raids are part of a money laundering probe being conducted by the agency. BJP's Sachdeva told ANI, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his associates are drenched in corruption. The agencies are working to expose the corruption...We welcome this investigation."

These raids come even as the agency moved a Delhi court against the AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for skipping its summons for the fifth time in a case linked to the Excise policy case. Earlier in the month, a team from the Delhi crime branch visited the residence of Arvind Kjeriwal in civil lines and served a notice to join a probe into allegations that the BJP attempted to "poach" MLA's to topple his government. (ANI)

