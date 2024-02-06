Left Menu

BP earnings, China stimulus lift European stocks at open

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 13:57 IST
BP earnings, China stimulus lift European stocks at open
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks rose on Tuesday, aided by positive earnings update from oil giant BP and signs of fresh stimulus for China's battered financial markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index added 0.5% by 0809 GMT, following a 1.3% jump in Asian stocks after China's state fund stepped up efforts to stabilise the declining market. London-listed BP climbed 5.3%, after reporting fourth-quarter earnings of $3 billion, exceeding forecasts, and accelerating the pace of its share repurchases.

Europe's oil & gas index rose 1.7% to lead sectoral gains. UBS dropped 2.7% after the Swiss bank said it had completed the first phase of integrating fallen rival Credit Suisse following fourth-quarter results.

Weighing on the German DAX, Infineon slipped 1.9% after the chip manufacturer trimmed its full-year revenue guidance as industry-wide weak demand dented its first-quarter revenue. MorphoSys AG soared 15.4%, extending a 36% jump on Monday when Novartis AG said it would buy the cancer treatment developer for 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

