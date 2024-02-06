Left Menu

Army Hospital celebrates World Cancer Day 2024

Malignant Disease Treatment Centre, Army Hospital (R&R) celebrated World Cancer Day 2024 with the theme "Close the Care gap".

Malignant Disease Treatment Centre, Army Hospital (R&R) celebrated World Cancer Day 2024 with the theme "Close the Care gap". Interactive sessions on cancer burden, survivorship and issues pertaining to niche clientele of the Indian Armed Forces were discussed.

Integration of the Armed Forces Cancer registry with the National database, cancer screening, palliative care, and end-of-life issues were other topics dwelt upon. The event was attended by DGAFMS Lt Gen Daljit Singh, AVSM, VSM, PHS, Adjt Gen Lt Gen C Bansi Ponnappa, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, DGMS (Army) Lt Gen Arindam Chatterjee, AVSM, VSM and other PSOs, in presence of Comdt AHRR, Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan, PVSM.

The sessions generated insightful discussions between the medical fraternity, administrators and policymakers. (ANI)

