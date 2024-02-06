Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Bolivia to ink $350 mln deal in Chinese financing for first zinc refinery

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 22:12 IST
  • Bolivia

Bolivia's government will sign a deal with China on Tuesday for $350 million in financing to build the South American country's first zinc refining plant, Bolivia's mining ministry said.

The 20-year loan from China's export-import bank will have an interest rate of 2%, the ministry said. Bolivia last year awarded construction and supervision contracts for the mine to China's Enfi-Crig consortium and to Chongqing CISDI Engineering Consulting Co.

