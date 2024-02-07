Telangana: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay to take up Prajahita Yatra from Feb 10

BJP National General Secretary and MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, is set to do a Padayatra from February 10 in the interest of the people. The Yatra named 'Prajahita Yatra' is set to pass through as many villages, mandals and municipalities as possible in the Karimnagar Parliament constituency.

The BJP MP will start his yatra from Medipalli on February 10. The first leg of the Yatra will be done in Vemulawada and Sircilla assembly constituencies.

The closing meeting of the first phase will be held in Rajanna Sircilla district. The first phase will cover a total of 119 km. (ANI)

