Toddler falls into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, rescue operation underway

A two-year-old boy fell into a borewell at Govana village in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Tuesday evening, officials said. The child fell into the borewell around 6:30 pm.

According to officials, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has reached the spot, and efforts are underway to rescue the trapped child. "Rescue operations have been ongoing for the past four hours. Two teams of fire service are assisting. An SDRF team from Rajkot and a team of NDRF from Vadodara have also been called," Katan Chavda, executive magistrate, told ANI.

Further details are awaited. Earlier in January, a three-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Gujarat's Dwarka district died while being taken to the hospital within an hour after her rescue.

The girl, identified as Angel Sakhra, was rescued after an eight-hour-long operation and was taken to a government hospital in Khambhalia town where she was declared brought dead. (ANI)

