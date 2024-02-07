Left Menu

Toddler falls into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, rescue operation underway

A two-year-old boy fell into a borewell at Govana village in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Tuesday evening.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2024 06:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 06:05 IST
Toddler falls into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, rescue operation underway
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A two-year-old boy fell into a borewell at Govana village in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Tuesday evening, officials said. The child fell into the borewell around 6:30 pm.

According to officials, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has reached the spot, and efforts are underway to rescue the trapped child. "Rescue operations have been ongoing for the past four hours. Two teams of fire service are assisting. An SDRF team from Rajkot and a team of NDRF from Vadodara have also been called," Katan Chavda, executive magistrate, told ANI.

Further details are awaited. Earlier in January, a three-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Gujarat's Dwarka district died while being taken to the hospital within an hour after her rescue.

The girl, identified as Angel Sakhra, was rescued after an eight-hour-long operation and was taken to a government hospital in Khambhalia town where she was declared brought dead. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024