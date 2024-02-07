Left Menu

Mumbai: 65-year-old dies after falling into open nullaha

50 am on Wednesday, according to Mumbai Fire Brigade.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2024 09:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 09:09 IST
Mumbai: 65-year-old dies after falling into open nullaha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 65-year-old man died after he fell in an open Nullaha in Sawant Marg, behind Dahisar Borivali Railway Bridge, at around 1:50 am on Wednesday, according to Mumbai Fire Brigade. As soon as the information was received, the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials reached the spot.

"The person was rescued and taken to Shatabdi Hospital but the doctors declared him dead at 4:15 am," Mumbai Fire Brigade. Further legal proceedings are underway. More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

