Mumbai: 65-year-old dies after falling into open nullaha
50 am on Wednesday, according to Mumbai Fire Brigade.
A 65-year-old man died after he fell in an open Nullaha in Sawant Marg, behind Dahisar Borivali Railway Bridge, at around 1:50 am on Wednesday, according to Mumbai Fire Brigade. As soon as the information was received, the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials reached the spot.
"The person was rescued and taken to Shatabdi Hospital but the doctors declared him dead at 4:15 am," Mumbai Fire Brigade. Further legal proceedings are underway. More information is awaited. (ANI)
