"This is 'Anyay Yatra'..." says Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav joining the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has voiced strong opposition to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's recent decision to join Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 12:23 IST
UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI):Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has voiced strong opposition to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's recent decision to join Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. In a statement, Pathak remarked, "This is 'Anyay Yatra' and not Nyay Yatra. He (Akhilesh Yadav) has failed a lot of times and people have rejected them. The Samajwadi Party and Congress have no existence in Uttar Pradesh."

Meanwhile, UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna pointed to the public's lack of faith in Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi. "It doesn't matter. Last time, despite many compromises, what happened in the end? The public doesn't have faith in them (Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi) and both don't trust each other. They're thinking about themselves. Both are trying to save their respective dignity. They have nothing to offer," Minister Suresh Khanna said.

Earlier, congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday sent an invitation letter to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra as it reaches Uttar Pradesh on February 16. The Samajwadi Party (SP) said earlier that he was yet to receive a formal invite from the Congress to join Rahul's hybrid march, adding that his party wouldn't ask for one.

Akhilesh has been invited to share the stage with Rahul during a public rally at National Inter College in Chandauli's Saiyadraja on February 16. The Samajwadi Party (SP) confirmed later on Tuesday that its Supremo has accepted the invitation and has consented to joining the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' in Amethi or Rae Bareli.

The Yatra, led by Congress MP and former national president Rahul Gandhi, is currently in its Odisha leg and will head further west before culminating in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

