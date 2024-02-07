Mundaka building fire case: Court directs Delhi police to file supplementary charge sheet

A court here recently directed Delhi Police to file a supplementary charge sheet in connection with the statement of witnesses recorded by the Investigation Officer (IO) in the Mundaka building fire case of May 2022. This case is related to the death of 27 people in a building in the Mundaka area on May 13, 2022.

This matter is pending at the stage of arguments on framing of charges against the accused persons. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hem Raj directed Delhi Police to file a supplementary charge sheet.

"Station House Officer (SHO) of Mundka police station is directed to file supplementary charge-sheet containing the supplementary statement of witnesses forthwith," AJS Hem Raj of Tis Hazari Court ordered on February 2. It was submitted by the IO/Insp. Gulshan Nagpal that after the filing of the charge sheet, the statements under section 161 Cr.P.C. of some of the witnesses, who earlier were not traceable, have now been recorded and a supplementary charge sheet is going to be filed.

On the other hand, it was pointed out by the counsel for the accused that certain FSL reports have not been received on the record so far, which are material for the arguments on the point of charge. The court said, "Let the priority letter be issued to the Director, FSL to expedite the FSL report and issued a Notice to the SHO PS Mundka to expedite the same."

The matter has been listed on April 27, 2024, for arguments on charge. Principal District and Sessions Judge on September 30 assigned the case to Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hem Raj for hearing.

The court had taken cognizance filed against the 5 accused including Manish Lakda, his wife Sunita Lakda, his mother Sushila Lakda, tenants Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal. Metropolitan magistrate on September 16, 2022, granted bail to Sunita Lakda and Sushila Lakda, wife and mother of Manish Lakda, the building owner where the incident occurred.

These women accused were summoned by the court. Police filed a charge sheet without arresting them. Delhi police had invoked sections 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (Attempt to culpable homicide), 420 (Cheating), 467( forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forge documents as genuine), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Delhi Police on August 8, 2022, filed the charge sheet against the building owner, his wife and mother, and two tenants. Police arrested building owner Manish Lakda, and his two tenants Harish and Varun Goyal. They were sent to judicial custody on May 18 after police interrogation.

Manish Lakara later on was granted bail after 10 months of custody. (ANI)

