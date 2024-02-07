Sealmatic Secures Prestigious Approval From Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

MUMBAI, February 07th, 2024: Sealmatic India Ltd, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: BOM: 543782) reported that it has achieved a significant milestone with the recent approval from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). This prestigious certification not only validates Sealmatic's commitment to quality and reliability but also serves as a gateway to one of the most prominent players in the global oil industry.

Sealmatic is poised to potentially secure a slice from ADNOC's forthcoming projects, as ADNOC is in the execution stage to implement various oil & gas projects with a budget totalling USD 150 billion over the next five years. This creates a huge opportunity for Sealmatic to offer its products for these projects of ADNOC.

ADNOC, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, stands as a cornerstone of the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) oil and gas sector. Established in 1971, ADNOC has since evolved into one of the world's leading energy companies, contributing significantly to the UAE's economic growth. With a focus on exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution, ADNOC operates across the entire hydrocarbon value chain.

For Sealmatic, this approval holds immense significance. It not only adds to the company's list of prestigious certifications but also opens doors to new opportunities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market. Securing approval from ADNOC is a commendable achievement, considering the company's rigorous standards and meticulous evaluation processes. Sealmatic mechanical seals have not only met but exceeded the stringent criteria set by ADNOC, demonstrating their reliability and efficiency in critical applications within the oil and gas industry. With this approval, Sealmatic assures its commitment of delivering superior quality mechanical seals and strengthens its reputation as a trusted partner in the global marketplace, also this approval reflects the dedication of our sales team and our esteemed partner Habshan company in Abu Dhabi, who have worked tirelessly to get this prestigious approval., says – Umar AK Balwa – Managing Director. With a relentless focus on quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, Sealmatic has established itself as a trusted partner for industries worldwide. As Sealmatic continues to set industry standards, the ADNOC approval reinforces its position as a frontrunner in providing cutting-edge sealing solutions for the oil and gas sector.

