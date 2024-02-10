Left Menu

"The poor, youth, farmers and women are pillars of Viksit Bharat" PM Modi

PM Modi

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 15:03 IST
"The poor, youth, farmers and women are pillars of Viksit Bharat" PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Youtube/Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressing a Viksit Bharat programme virtually said that there were four pillars of the programme, the poor, youth, farmers and women. PM Modi who addressed 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Gujarat' programme via video conferencing also inaugurated and perform Bhoomi Poojan of more than 1.3 lakh houses across Gujarat built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and other housing schemes.

The PM said owning a house is a guarantee of one's bright future and his government doing exactly the same through the PM Awas Yojana. "For any poor person, his own house is the guarantee of his bright future. But with time families are increasing, hence the need for new houses is also increasing. It is the effort of our government that everyone should have a permanent roof and their own house.," PM Modi said.

"Using new technologies and ensuring a fast rate of construction we have changed the face of the Awas Yojna. We are using technology to ensure delivery. It is the endevour of my government that every person should have a proper house" the PM added. PM Modi also said that the greatest achievement of his government was bringing 25 crore people out of poverty and it was time to do more.

"Today every child in this country wants India to become a developed nation in the next 25 years. For this every citizen is contributing in their own way" the PM said. As many as 24.82 crore individuals in India moved out of multidimensional poverty over the past nine years, according to a recent NITI Aayog report.

The Viksit Bharat programme was organised at more than 180 places across all districts of Gujarat, with the main programme held at district Banaskantha. The state wide programme witnessed participation of thousands of beneficiaries of various government schemes including housing schemes. The programme was also be joined by Chief Minister Gujarat, other Ministers of Gujarat Government, MPs, MLAs and local level representatives.

While presenting the interim Budget for 2024-25 in Parliament on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that her government will launch a scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class living in rented houses, or slums, or chawls and unauthorized colonies to buy or build their own houses. Highlighting the achievement of PM Awas Yojana (Grameen), the Union Finance Minister said that despite the challenges due to COVID, implementation of the scheme continued and the government is close to achieving the target of three crore houses.

She said that two crore more houses will be taken up in the next five years to meet the requirement arising from an increase in the number of families. PM Awas Yojana (Rural) is close to achieving the target of 3 crore houses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024