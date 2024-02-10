Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Sunday would mark an important milestone in Madhya Pradesh's development journey. PM Modi added that he will get the privilege to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of many development projects worth about 7300 crores in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua at 12:40 pm.

"Tomorrow is an important milestone in the development journey of Madhya Pradesh. I will get the privilege to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of many development projects in Jhabua at around 12:40 pm. During this period, I will also have the opportunity to distribute monthly installment of food subsidy for tribal women beneficiaries," the Prime Minister said in a post on 'X'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Sunday at around 12:40 PM where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about 7300 crores in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh.

The vision of Antyodaya has been a guiding light for the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister. One of the key focus areas has been ensuring that benefits of development reach out to the tribal community, major sections of which were not able to gain these benefits even several decades after independence, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office read. In line with this, Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple initiatives that will benefit the significant tribal population of the region.

The Prime Minister will disburse monthly instalments of Aahar Anudan under Aahar Anudan Yojna to about two lakh women beneficiaries. Under this scheme, Rs 1500 per month is provided for nutritious food to women of various specially backward tribes of Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi will distribute 1.75 lakh adhikar abhilekh (record of rights) to beneficiaries of SVAMITVA Scheme. This will provide documentary evidence to people for the right to their land, the release said.

Prime Minister will also transfer Rs 55.9 crores for 559 villages under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana. This amount will be utilised for various kinds of construction activities including Anganwadi Bhawans, Fair Price Shops, Health Centres, additional rooms in schools, internal roads, among others. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 'CM Rise School' in Jhabua. The school will integrate technology to provide modern facilities like smart classes, and e-library to students.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects that will strengthen the water supply and provisioning of drinking water in Madhya Pradesh, the release said. The projects whose foundation stone will be laid include the 'Talavada Project' which is a drinking water supply scheme for more than one thousand villages of Dhar and Ratlam; and 14 urban water supply schemes under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, benefitting more than 50 thousand urban households across multiple districts of Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister will also dedicate to Nation 'Nal Jal Yojna' for 50 Gram Panchayats of Jhabua which will provide tap water to about 11 thousand households.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail projects during the programme. These include laying of foundation stone for the redevelopment of Ratlam railway station and Meghnagar railway station. These stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat station scheme. The rail projects dedicated to the nation include projects for doubling of Indore- Dewas- Ujjain C cabin railway line; Itarsi- North - South grade separator with yard remodelling; and third line connecting Barkhera- Budni-Itarsi. These projects will help strengthen rail infrastructure and reduce travel time for both passenger and goods trains, the release said.

Prime Minister will dedicate to nation multiple road development projects worth more than 3275 crore in Madhya Pradesh including four-laning of Harda-Betul (Package-I) from km 0.00 to km 30.00 (Harda-Temagaon) of NH-47; Ujjain Dewas section of NH-752D; four-laning (16 km) of Indore-Gujarat MP Border section of NH-47 and four-laning of Chicholi-Betul (Package-III) Harda-Betul of NH-47; and Ujjain Jhalawar section of NH-552G. These projects will improve road connectivity and also help in economic development in the region. Further, the Prime Minister will also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of other development initiatives like waste dumpsite remediation, and electric substation, among others, the release said. (ANI)

