Assam: Rhino carcass found at Kaziranga National Park
Forest guards of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve recovered the carcass of a rhino inside the national park on Saturday.
ANI | Updated: 10-02-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 23:28 IST
Forest guards of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve recovered the carcass of a rhino inside the national park on Saturday. Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, told ANI over the phone that the rhino was attacked by a tiger.
"The carcass was found near Mona Beel under the Kohora Range in the park," Ghosh said. The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the home of two-thirds of the world's great one-horned rhinoceros. (ANI)
