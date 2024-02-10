Assam: Rhino carcass found at Kaziranga National Park

Forest guards of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve recovered the carcass of a rhino inside the national park on Saturday. Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, told ANI over the phone that the rhino was attacked by a tiger.

"The carcass was found near Mona Beel under the Kohora Range in the park," Ghosh said. The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the home of two-thirds of the world's great one-horned rhinoceros. (ANI)

