Left Menu

Cold weather continues to grip Delhi, minimum temperature at 7 degrees; several flights delayed due to fog

Cold weather conditions continued to prevail in the national capital on Sunday morning. People at different places around the city huddled around bonfires to keep themselves warm.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 09:59 IST
Cold weather continues to grip Delhi, minimum temperature at 7 degrees; several flights delayed due to fog
Fog at Indira Gandhi International airport. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cold weather conditions continued to prevail in the national capital on Sunday morning. People at different places around the city huddled around bonfires to keep themselves warm. According to the data shared by the IMD, the minimum temperature in the city can go to 7 degrees and the maximum temperature would reach 25 degrees Celsius.

Owing to visibility woes, several flights were reportedly delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday. In view of the same, Delhi Airport has issued an advisory informing flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected.

According to the weather agency, the maximum temperature in the city would reach around 25 degrees Celsius over the next two days. The Met Department has also predicted light rainfall over Central India from February 10-12 and East India from February 12-14.

Last week, severe cold and dense fog persisted in North India, including Delhi, causing travel disruptions to and from Delhi and inconveniencing passengers. Earlier, cold weather and dense fog prevailed in Delhi and several places in Uttar Pradesh, delaying flights, trains, and other modes of transportation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indonesia

Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indon...

 Indonesia
2
"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Emerge as Top Performers for Impressive 10x Returns"

"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and...

 United States
3
Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more

Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; I...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024