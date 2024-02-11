Left Menu

Japan to pledge $106 mln in aid to Ukraine -Kyodo News

Japan will pledge 15.8 billion yen ($106 million) in aid to Ukraine at a conference to be held in Tokyo on Feb. 19, Kyodo News reported on Sunday, citing unidentified sources. Japan's Cabinet Secretariat was not available for comment outside of regular working hours. Japan in December, after it overhauled its arms export guidelines, said it would prepare to ship Patriot air defence missiles to the United States.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-02-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 13:29 IST
Japan will pledge 15.8 billion yen ($106 million) in aid to Ukraine at a conference to be held in Tokyo on Feb. 19, Kyodo News reported on Sunday, citing unidentified sources. The funding will be used for reconstruction in seven areas, including agriculture and the disposal of rubble, Kyodo said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal are set to attend the conference, along with government and industry representatives from both countries, national broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday. Japan's Cabinet Secretariat was not available for comment outside of regular working hours.

Japan in December, after it overhauled its arms export guidelines, said it would prepare to ship Patriot air defence missiles to the United States. Japan still cannot ship weapons to countries at war, but such shipments to the U.S. could indirectly benefit Ukraine by boosting Washington's capacity to provide military aid to Kyiv.

($1 = 149.3000 yen)

