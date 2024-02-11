Left Menu

Yogi govt sends 4-member team to Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management to acquire expertise

Under the guidance of experts from the esteemed Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management, the team will undergo rigorous sessions on February 12 and 13, focusing on proactive disaster preparedness and effective crisis management strategies, said Sudhir Garg, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In line with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's steadfast commitment to the safety and well-being of residents, a specialised team from the Relief Department has embarked on a two-day training programme in Gujarat to enhance their disaster management skills. Under the guidance of experts from the esteemed Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management, the team will undergo rigorous sessions on February 12 and 13, focusing on proactive disaster preparedness and effective crisis management strategies, said Sudhir Garg, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue).

"The CM has instructed department officials to conduct various learning and training initiatives. Recently, a training camp was convened on February 6 and 7 at IIM Lucknow, where 25 additional district magistrates received comprehensive training on climate change, sensitivity, and disaster management from experts representing institutions like IIM Lucknow," He further said that in continuation of these efforts, a four-member team from the Relief Department has been dispatched to the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management for specialised training on February 11.

By actively participating in the two-day training camp, scheduled for February 12 and 13, the team aims to significantly contribute to minimising loss of life during calamitous events, including floods and other emergencies in Uttar Pradesh, he said. Noteworthy directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have led to the establishment of three new State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) units in Uttar Pradesh.

To proactively address disaster prevention and promote public awareness, relief chaupals are being organised at the village level, reflecting the government's proactive approach towards ensuring the safety and security of its citizens. (ANI)

