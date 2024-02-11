UP CM Adityanath visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya along with ministers, MLAs

On the request of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, on Sunday, MLAs of all parties except the opposition Samajwadi Party attended the court of Ram Lalla. During this time, everyone looked very excited and immersed in devotion. Sitting on the temple premises with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, sang praises of Lord Shri Ram. Elaborate security arrangements were also made by Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad and DGP Prashant Kumar for the visit.

Along with this, full care was also taken to ensure that common devotees did not face any problems during the VVIP moment. Along with the Cabinet, a large number of common devotees also had darshan of Ramlala at Ayodhya Dham on Sunday. The convoy of UP MLAs and ministers left Lucknow at around 9 am in 10 luxury buses for the darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham. On the way, arrangements were made for breakfast for all the public representatives in Barabanki, and after having breakfast, everyone left for the future with the slogan of Jai Shri Ram.

The convoy of MLAs and ministers reached Ayodhya around 11.30 am, while CM Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya Dham from Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. As soon as the group of MLAs and ministers reached Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, the local people already present there gave them a grand welcome with flower showers and slogans of Jai Shri Ram. During this, the excited public rode on the bulldozer and showered flowers. The MLAs and ministers riding on the buses kept accepting the greetings of the people by shaking hands. The entire atmosphere became filled with the slogans of Jai Shri Ram. Women standing in long queues also welcomed the UP MLAs by showering them with flowers.

During this, all the public representatives were felicitated by the folk art artists through folk dances of different genres. Not only this, but schoolchildren were also seen welcoming the public representatives. MLAs and ministers were given entry through gate number 11. All the MLAs and ministers, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, came to see Ram Lalla under the leadership of Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana. After darshan, prasad was also given to all the MLAs and ministers. Everyone also had food in the campus of the temple.

After having the darshan, UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said, "I am very emotional because when I came to this place, there was a structure standing here that was broken in front of us on December 6. I came here at the time when the shooting took place here in 1990. I came here at the time when the platform was constructed and today it is the most fortunate thing that I got the privilege of seeing God directly." Apart from this, BSP MLA Umashankar Singh and Jansatta Dal Loktantrik Party President Raja Bhaiya also came along with the MLAs to visit Ayodhya Ram Lalla. (ANI)

